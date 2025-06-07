Tuchel disappointed with England despite Andorra victory

Coach Thomas Tuchel is unhappy despite England’s 1-0 win over lowly-rated Andorra on Saturday evening.

Harry Kane spared the Three Lions' blushes with a second-half strike in the World Cup qualifier.

Even at the result, the European country’s manager was left visibly frustrated with his team’s uninspired performance.

"I'm not happy with the performance. We completely lost the momentum and couldn't get it back. We ended up in a place that was not good enough in terms of urgency," Tuchel told the media.

"We can just admit that it's not what we expect from ourselves. I was most worried in the last 20 minutes because I didn't like the attitude we ended the game with.

"I didn't like the lack of urgency. It did not match the occasion. It is still a World Cup qualifier."