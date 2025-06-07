Man City ace Haaland declares World Cup hopes as Norway shock Italy

Manchester City forward Erling Braut Haaland said after Norway's emphatic win 3-0 against Italy that Stale Solbakken's men have reached a level where they are too good not to be present at a World Cup.

Norway haven't qualified for a final tournament in no less than 25 years but that could change as Norway may boast of having a perfect record after their first three qualifying matches in Group I where they are in the same group as Israel, Italy, Estonia and Moldova.

Norway took an enormous step towards ending their disappointing statistics in terms of qualifying for final tournaments, when they beat Italy 3-0 at Ullevaal and Erling Braut Haaland feels that there is plenty of success ahead for the Scandinavian former minnows.

"We are too good not to play in final tournaments. I need to play both at the World Cup and at European championships. Not to put pressure on myself, but I have to", said Haaland to NRK.

20-year old Antonio Nusa was "Man of the match" as he set set up the opening goal by Göran Sorloth and doubled the lead himself. "I don't know what to say, it was an unbelievable night, Totally unbelievable."

"Look around here. It's absolutely incredible to play at Ullevaal, and I love it. It was good match today. I was on. There is still a long way to go, but we are on the right track", he added.

Also Atletico Madrid striker Sorloth agreed that it had been a night that will be remebered for many years in Norway.

Sorloth described the evening at Ullevaal as "absolutely fantastic".

"I knew we had the level to produce results like this. We have struggled to show it, so it is so damn nice to finally do it" said Sorloth.

"I could hardly believe that we went into half-time against a great football power leading 3-0. We played an almost perfect first half when you think about the opponent, we got the right guys in play. The who team did an amazing job" said Sorloth.

Norway will play their next fixture in the World Cup qualification when they face Estonia in Tallinn on Monday night.