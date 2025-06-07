England equals 43-year-old record with Andorra win

England’s slim victory over Andorra not only secured three more points on the road to qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, it also saw the Three Lions equal a record that had stood for 43 years.

The victory achieved thanks to Harry Kane’s 50th minute effort means the European country have now won five consecutive games in all competitions with conceding for the first time since May 1982.

Advertisement Advertisement

Although they were unable to get more goals, the result reflects the depth and form Thomas Tuchel’s men currently boast, with several rotational players stepping up in key moments.

England will hope continue with this form when they take on Senegal in an international friendly billed for Nottingham on Tuesday.