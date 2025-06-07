Kane fires England past Andorra to extend perfect World Cup run

Harry Kane of England gestures during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier against Andorra

England maintained their 100 per cent record in this FIFA World Cup qualification (WCQ) campaign with a 1-0 win at Andorra, marking their seventh straight head-to-head victory without conceding.

England showed their intent early as Jude Bellingham shot down Iker Álvarez’s throat. Andorra’s goalkeeper then palmed away Noni Madueke’s strike, before Harry Kane really should have put the visitors in front, but could only shoot wide from close range.

The hosts’ only attempt of the first half soon followed via Biel Borrà, who blazed over following a free-kick.

Bellingham tested Alvarez a couple more times with a half-volley and header, but the Three Lions could not find the breakthrough before half-time.

Nonetheless, it took just five minutes of the second half for England to finally score, as Kane converted Madueke’s cross at full stretch after Alvarez initially denied him with a smart stop.

The pair combined again after the hour mark with Kane this time feeding Madueke with a long-range pass, but the Chelsea man’s shot was easily gathered by Álvarez.

Thomas Tuchel made some alterations to try and freshen things up, with substitute Eberechi Eze almost doubling the lead when his header was tipped over by Álvarez.

Match stats Flashscore

Madueke failed to add to the scoreline deep into stoppage time, but although an underwhelming scoreline in the end, England were still victorious, stretching their impressive unbeaten run in WCQ matches to 34 as a result.

Andorra have now lost their opening three WCQ games in this campaign, meaning their dream of qualifying for a first major tournament is quickly fading.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Noni Madueke (England)

