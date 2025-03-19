Tottenham’s Son dismisses fitness concerns ahead of South Korea fixtures

Son Heung-min has dismissed concerns about his fitness and expressed readiness for South Korea’s World Cup qualifier against Oman.

The Tottenham Hotspur captain has struggled in the 2024-25 campaign for his London club as they occupy the 14th position so far.

While admitted to some hard-hitting moments at Spurs, he remains committed to leading his Asian country to the 20226 FIFA World Cup.

"My physical condition is perfectly fine. Our fans always root hard for us and we don't want to let them down,” Son told the media ahead of Thursday fixture.

Victories for South Korea at home to Oman and against Jordan on Tuesday will guarantee their place at the tournament to be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.