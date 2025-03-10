Tottenham captain Son: It's March, we’ve got to improve our stats and our growth

Tottenham captain Heung-Min Son has spoken to the club website about how his side must improve to get back on track this season.

After a poor 1-0 defeat to AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of our Europa League round of 16 tie, Spurs performed well and earned a point in their 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on Sunday. However, Son reveals that this is not good enough and felt it should be a game Tottenham should be winning.

"In the first half, they had a couple of good chances, but Vic (Guglielmo Vicario) made a couple of unbelievable, outstanding saves to keep us in the game," Sonny said as he reflected on the game. "Still, I think, 2-2, I’m very disappointed. At home, we should get three points.

"We have to look at ourselves. Nobody can help us except us on the pitch. I think the guys who are playing need to take more responsibility.”

Tottenham find themselves out of both domestic cups and 13th in the Premier League table and Son expressed his frustration at his side who have suffered through consistent injuries throughout the season.

"It’s been many, many times where we’ve been sloppy, started sloppy, then go behind and then we’re chasing the game. It’s not the idea.

"We just have to be very strong and make steps forward. You can’t always stay on the same stair. You have to make steps forward. It's March, so we’ve got to improve our stats and our growth. We have to move forwards."

Spurs welcome AZ Alkmaar to North London on Thursday night as they try to make a comeback from their shocking defeat in the first leg. After Son’s harsh words, his side may come out looking to prove that the season is not over and silverware can be won.