Tottenham captain Son: We've been too sloppy

Tottenham captain Heung-min Son has rallied to lift his teammates after their 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on the weekend.

Son admits standards have fallen away at Spurs this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

"In the first half, they had a couple of good chances, but Vic (Guglielmo Vicario) made a couple of unbelievable, outstanding saves to keep us in the game," reflected Son. "Still, I think, 2-2, I’m very disappointed. At home, we should get three points.

"We have to look at ourselves. Nobody can help us except us on the pitch. I think the guys who are playing need to take more responsibility.

"It’s been many, many times where we’ve been sloppy, started sloppy, then go behind and then we’re chasing the game. It’s not the idea.

"We just have to be very strong and make steps forward. You can’t always stay on the same stair. You have to make steps forward. It's March, so we’ve got to improve our stats and our growth. We have to move forwards."