Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Spain star jokes about not shaking Donald Trump's hand: I don't want to go to prison!

Spain star jokes about not shaking Donald Trump's hands: I don't want to go to prison!
Spain star jokes about not shaking Donald Trump's hands: I don't want to go to prison!IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Spain striker Borja Iglesias says he will shake US President Donald Trump's hand after the World Cup final.

Trump has been a key figure throughout the whole build-up and during this tournament, despite not attending a single game of the competition so far. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Despite his lack of attendance, he will not only be present at the final but he will right in the middle of it all when the World Cup trophy is awarded to the winning team much like he was at the Club World Cup last summer. 

With Trump set to shake hands and hand the trophy to one of Spain or Argentina, Iglesias has joked this week that he will shake his hand as he does not want to face jail time. 

"Yes, well, I don't want to go to prison!" Iglesias quipped. 

"It's something I've thought about, something I've even imagined. I hope to greet him when we're all very happy and that it's all over very quickly so I can forget about it," he said. "Sometimes you have to forget the moments you've lived through too," he continued, noting that he does not believe the World Cup final is the time "to generate controversy." 

“People already know my opinions, and I would love to do many things, but the reality is that, although people think I'm all-powerful, I don't have that much power to confront certain things. It's complicated, really." 

France24 report Trump's appearance will also be surrounded by heavy security, with a no-fly zone in force around the stadium as he flies in from his New Jersey golf club in what is arguably his biggest appearance this year. 

Mentions
Borja IglesiasArgentinaSpainWorld Championship

Related Articles

The reason Yamal's father will not be at the World Cup final: It's better to stay home...

Alan Shearer picks "gutsy" Argentina to lift the World Cup: When Messi is in your team...

Messi sends one final message to Argentina squad ahead of final: A story no one can erase