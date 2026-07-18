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Greenwood admits he "learned a lot of things from Cristiano Ronaldo" after Fenerbahce move

Greenwood admits he "learned a lot of things from Cristiano Ronaldo" after Fenerbahce move
Greenwood admits he "learned a lot of things from Cristiano Ronaldo" after Fenerbahce moveČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Seskimphoto

Mason Greenwood has name-dropped Cristiano Ronaldo in his latest interview after signing for Fenerbahce.

Greenwood completed a permanent move from Marseille to Fenerbahce this week for a reported £33.3M. 

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After a 26-goal campaign for Marseille, Greenwood was a wanted man this summer and after making his way to the Turkish giants, the 24 year old will join the likes of Leandro Trossard and Mohamed Salah who are entering the Super Lig. 

Over the past 3 years, Greenwood has featured for Getafe (loan), Marseille and Fenerbahçe as he struggles to make an impact in Europe’s top 5 leagues, despite his fine form. 

The former Manchester United star who scored 22 goals for the Red Devils is slowly working his way up the football pyramid however and this week he spoke on the inspiration he took from football icon Ronaldo

“I learned a lot of things from Cristiano Ronaldo, really”. 

On Ronaldo’s longevity at 41 years old: “He has total attention to every little detail. He works 100%, he's incredibly focused on football, and that's why he's one of the best players in the world”. 

 “He's still performing at such a high level at his age because he pays attention to every little detail”. 

Over the last two seasons, Greenwood has scored 48 times and provided 17 assists in 81 appearances in all competitions. He will seek to continue such form in Turkey who have had a whole host of talent join their first division this summer. 

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Super LigMason GreenwoodCristiano RonaldoLeandro TrossardFenerbahceMarseilleManchester UnitedLaLigaLigue 1Premier LeagueFootball transfers

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