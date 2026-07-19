Messi sends one final message to Argentina squad ahead of final: A story no one can erase

Lionel Messi has sent an emotional message to the Argentina squad as they prepare to face Spain in the World Cup final.

Spain and Argentina will contest the first-ever men's World Cup final between two continental champions on Sunday night in what should be a thrilling affair between two sides in superb form.

Advertisement Advertisement

Messi, who sits two goals behind Kylian Mbappe in the Golden Boot rankings after the Frenchman grabbed a brace against England, will need to be at his best if he wants to be crowed world champion once again.

Ahead of the game, Messi took to Instagram to send a message to his side in what some reports state is a final statement before his final appearance for Argentina.

"The best thing about all these years has never been just the titles, but the whole journey. Sharing every day with this group, competing together, getting back up in difficult moments, and enjoying every step.

"Thanks to each of my team-mates, the technical staff and all the people who work every day to keep this National Team a family.

"Whatever happens, this group has already written a story that we will never forget and that no one can erase.

“Vamos Argentina.”

Speaking this week however, Messi revealed that he is not thinking about when his last appearance may come. However, if he was to retire, doing it after winning a second World Cup could be the perfect time.

"Right now, I just want to enjoy myself. I’m not talking about my last World Cup or anything like that. This team always gives its all and owes nothing to anyone. This team never stops trying. We went out to win it with our football and determination, and we’re in another World Cup final," he added.