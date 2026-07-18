How Chelsea beat Arsenal to sign Aston Villa star Rogers

Chelsea's decisive £117 million swoop to sign Morgan Rogers left Arsenal stunned.

In this transfer window we have recently seen Manchester United make sudden surprise transfers to land Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos - but a deal for Rogers to suddenly join Chelsea is perhaps the biggest shock of the window so far.

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Arsenal had been favourites to sign him and thought they were well placed to do so. They had been waiting for the player's participation at the World Cup to end before preparing their formal offer for the Aston Villa star.

In the meantime, Chelsea thrashed out terms and made an offer they deemed fair - even though it did not meet Villa's ideal valuation. The mega bid is one that Arsenal have not matched and feel is too expensive.

Chelsea's offer was quickly agreed with Villa, who did not want to lose Rogers but were very happy with the price-point and were quick to accelerate a deal despite knowing of Arsenal's interest.

We have been reporting how Arsenal knew personal terms would not be an issue and that the player was interested in joining - but they had not anticipated Chelsea's power to make such a high offer at this stage of the window.

The Blues have held interest in Rogers since the end of last season but managed to keep their formal contact secret as they attempted to close out negotiations.

Chelsea have felt the need to add proven Premier League talent to their ranks in order to improve their squad.

Co-Director of Recruitment and Talent Joe Shields was key to the planning around identifying and capturing the signing, while Chelsea managed to convince Rogers of their ambition and plans with Xabi Alonso as the new manager.

Arsenal believed the player viewed Emirates Stadium as his ideal landing spot - but they must now decide how to react to him preparing to join a rival club.

Arsenal have already agreed a deal for Christos Tzolis and may turn their attention to Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola, who they have been interested in at the same time as pursuing Rogers.

But there is little doubt that the news of Villa accepting Chelsea's offer for Rogers is a blow to the Premier League champions. They had identified him as a key figure for improving them next season. And they had been planning a bid - but not at the level he is currently valued, which they believe is too expensive.

Middlesbrough will pocket a 20 percent sell-on from the Rogers deal, courtesy of the agreement that took him to Villa in 2024.

Rogers is set to sign a six-year contract with Chelsea if the deal progresses without problems, and a medical is expected on Monday.