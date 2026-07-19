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The shirt number Morgan Rogers could take at Chelsea as £117M deal is agreed this week

The shirt number Morgan Rogers could take at Chelsea as £117M deal is agreed this week
The shirt number Morgan Rogers could take at Chelsea as £117M deal is agreed this weekREUTERS

Morgan Rogers is set to sign for Chelsea as the move progresses quickly this week.

Arsenal had made Morgan Rogers their No 1 target this summer but failed to move before Chelsea swooped in for the England international. 

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Chelsea have now agreed a £117 million deal with Aston Villa to sign the 23-year-old who is set to sign for the Blues over the next week. 

Rogers will jet back to the UK following the bronze match on Saturday evening in which England crushed France in a 6-4 win thanks to a Bukayo Saka hat trick. 

The deal would set a new transfer record for an English player, eclipsing the £116m fee Manchester City agreed with Nottingham Forest for Elliot Anderson earlier this summer. 

Rogers wears the No26 for Villa and as per The Standard he could pick between No16, No17, No18 are free as Christopher Nkunku, Lesley Ugochukwu and Andrey Santos have departed the Blues. 

Meanwhile, No22 and No26 are also free for Rogers to take. No26 is the same number that club legend John Terry wore as well as Levi Colwill and Kalidou Koulibaly. 

Sadly the No27 is not available as the number belongs to Malo Gusto who may be open to switching the number if asked by Rogers before he is announced later this month. 

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Morgan RogersChristopher NkunkuLesley UgochukwuChelseaArsenalAston VillaPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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