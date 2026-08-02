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Real Madrid back FIFA decision to scrap World Cup investor plans

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The Real Madrid logoJAKUB PORZYCKI / NURPHOTO / NURPHOTO VIA AFP

Spanish giants Real Madrid on Sunday welcomed FIFA's decision to scrap their controversial plan to allow private investment in the World Cup.

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino was forced into a humiliating climbdown on Friday after strong backlash against the idea from European football governing body UEFA and several other confederations.

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"Our club believes this is good news for football, for its institutions and, above all, for the millions of fans of our beloved sport," said Los Blancos in a statement.

"Real Madrid wishes to express its gratitude to UEFA, to the confederations and federations, and to all the institutions that firmly and responsibly opposed this project.

"Their unity and sense of duty have protected football at a decisive moment."

Madrid, who were a founding member of the failed breakaway European Super League project, said in February 2026 they had come to an agreement with UEFA for the good of European club football, ending years of strained relations between the two parties.

On Tuesday FIFA announced plans to create a commercial subsidiary to run its biggest events, including the World Cup and Club World Cup, with this body open to private investment which Infantino said could raise $4.2 billion.

UEFA led opposition to FIFA's plan, saying they would boycott all FIFA competitions and had lost confidence in Infantino, who has come under heavy pressure in recent days.

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