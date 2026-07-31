Maresca laughs off Real Madrid transfer rumours: Any manager in the world wants Rodri!

Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca has shrugged off transfer speculation surrounding Rodri.

Real Madrid are actively pursuing Rodri under new manager Jose Mourinho who reports state has made the Spanish midfielder his prime target after securing the likes of Marc Cucurella and Ibrahima Konate.

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The problem for the Spanish giants is that City have no interest in selling the World Cup winner and there have been zero transfer negotiations so far between the two sides.

Rodri, a Ballon d’Or winner, is said to have interest in joining Madrid but speaking on his future this week, Maresca said all transfer talk is purely rumours.

"Any manager in the world wants Rodri, so it's important for me, for the club and for everyone," Maresca said.

"It's just speculation in this moment. Rodri had surgery last Monday, everything was fine. Now some days off and then back with us when he has finished the holiday."

Rodri's career had been significantly disrupted by a ACL rupture he suffered in September 2024 and with just one year remaining on his contract City have a huge choice to make over whether it is worth hanging on to him.

Rodri had successful back surgery on Monday and is expected to miss the Community Shield as well as the opening Premier League fixture of the season as a result.

City are believed to progressing with a deal for Lille and Morocco midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi who Maresca may see as a potential replacement for Rodri if the deal progresses.