Norwich sign Man City defender on season long loan

Norwich City have announced the signing of England Under-21 international Callum Doyle from Manchester City on a season-long loan.

After an impressive loan at Leicester City last season as he helped the side win the Championship title, Doyle joins the Canaries for next season.

Norwich sporting director Ben Knapper is over the moon with the signing who he feels can make a huge impact at the club.

"We feel he’s a great fit for how we want to play, and he brings with him some fantastic experience at this level for someone who’s still just 20.”

"His pedigree is there for all to see and he’ll be an important player for us this season."

The 20-year-old has not started for Man City in his career and is now on his fourth loan after great spells at Coventry City and Sunderland.

Doyle spoke about the move and how he cannot wait to get started.

"I’m very excited and glad that it’s finally done. I feel really grateful to be here and can’t wait to get started. I think we can have a really good season."

Norwich face Oxford United this Saturday in their first game of the season where Doyle could kickstart his loan with a win.