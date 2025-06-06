North Macedonia fight back to take crucial point from Belgium

North Macedonia’s Ezgjan Alioski netted a dramatic late equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw in their home clash with Belgium in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying (WCQ), extending their impressive unbeaten run to nine internationals (W6, D3).

While Belgium were just starting their qualification bid, North Macedonia came into the contest in a confident mood after taking four points from their opening two qualifiers.

Encouraged by those results, the hosts went agonisingly close to taking a surprise lead when they hit the woodwork twice in quick succession.

Eljif Elmas drove a fierce strike against the upright, before Alioski somehow conspired to fire the rebound against the opposite post.

They were quickly made to rue those missed opportunities, as Belgium soon put their noses in front courtesy of Maxim De Cuyper’s third international goal. The Club Brugge full-back had the simple task of tapping home after Romelu Lukaku’s initial effort was blocked, ensuring the visitors took a precious lead into the break in Skopje.

After receiving Blagoja Milevski’s wise words at the break, North Macedonia thought they had made the perfect start to the second period when Elmas saw his shot deflect in off his own teammate, Bojan Ilievski.

However, the home crowd’s cheers of celebration turned to jeers of frustration when referee Chris Kavanagh ruled the goal out for offside following a VAR review.

After being reminded of the precarious nature of their lead, Belgium threatened to add the insurance of a second when Nicolas Raskin steered the ball against the post from Jeremy Doku’s neat cut-back.

North Macedonia - Belgium match stats Flashscore

The Lynxes ultimately made full use of that reprieve, as Alioski produced a moment of magic to level the scoreline in the 87th minute. The former Leeds United man stretched out his left leg to volley home a dropping ball to spark scenes of jubilation at the National Arena Tose Proeski. Alioski’s scorcher maintains his country’s unbeaten start to WCQ and denied Rudi Garcia a win in his first qualifying game as Belgium boss.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ezgjan Alioski (North Macedonia)

