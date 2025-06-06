Wales hit Liechtenstein for three in World Cup qualifier

The Craig Bellamy revolution continued in Cardiff, as Wales extended their unbeaten run to nine matches with a comfortable 3-0 victory over minnows Liechtenstein.

After dropping points against North Macedonia in their last group game, the hosts knew they could ill-afford to slip up as they attempt to qualify for back-to-back World Cups for the first time. They started brightly, with Harry Wilson sending one mishit strike wide, before Neco Williams’ 25-yard drive forced Benjamin Büchel into his first save. The goalkeeper was also called upon to deny Kieffer Moore shortly afterwards, dashing off his line to block at point blank range.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Blue and Reds, who had gone 35 games and five years without a competitive win, were well and truly under the cosh and it looked only a matter of time before the deadlock was broken. Craig Bellamy’s side were thwarted time and again though, with Büchel pouncing full-stretch to his right to make a fantastic stop from Brennan Johnson, before brilliantly palming an acrobatic Ethan Ampadu over-head kick to safety. The former Bournemouth stopper was powerless as Joe Rodon finally made it 1-0 after 39 minutes though, meeting a corner with a bullet header that arrowed into the top corner.

The anticipation was that the floodgates would open from there, but the finishing was wayward, as evidenced by Moore nodding wide at the back post.

Wilson finally grabbed the second when he met Jay Dasilva’s whipped cross with a composed downwards header, and it was 3-0 minutes later, Moore this time converting into an empty net after Büchel had made a splendid save from Jordan James’ volley.

It was no more than the Dragons deserved, as they finally dismantled an opponent who failed to register a single shot across the entire game.

From then on, it was plain sailing, with David Brooks coming close to a fourth when he stabbed into the side netting after a lung-busting run into the box.

The result means Wales sit in first place in Group J ahead of a crunch trip to Belgium on Monday, whereas Liechtenstein are bottom, and have now conceded eight goals across their three fixtures.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Harry Wilson (Wales)

Key stats from the match Flashscore

Catch up on the match here.