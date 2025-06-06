Czech Republic stay perfect with routine win over Montenegro

The Czech Republic saw off Montenegro to earn a 2-0 victory and a three-point lead at the top of FIFA World Cup (WC) qualifying Group L, recording the ninth win from their last 10 matches to be hosted in Plzen.

Both teams entered the contest with a perfect record from their first two games, but the hosts struggled to create early chances despite holding plenty of possession in the early stages. Adam Hlozek and Pavel Sulc hit a shot each that was blocked before the Czech Republic eventually made their breakthrough in the 23rd minute.

Hlozek received the ball from Lukas Cerv, worked some space for himself on the edge of the box, and picked out the bottom corner.

Milan Vukotic thought he had provided an immediate response with an emphatic first-time finish that left Matej Kovar helpless, but the Hrabri Sokoli celebrations were short-lived due to an offside call.

There was still a blow for Ivan Hasek with Hlozek being forced off through injury just five minutes after opening the scoring.

Ladislav Krejci then saw his header blocked, while Vukotić hit Montenegro’s first recorded shot of the game over the crossbar shortly before the break.

The Czechs seemingly had their second within two minutes of the restart when Vaclav Cerny jinked inside and fired past Igor Nikic, but they suffered frustration of their own with the goal being ruled out for offside. Patrik Schick then guided his header over the crossbar, and Robert Prosinecki responded with a triple change shortly after the hour mark.

That proved to be futile, though, as Schick swiftly glanced in Cerny’s cross to double the hosts’ lead. Not to be beaten again, Nikic denied Schick three times in the space of five minutes before the striker made way as part of a double change.

The Czech Republic’s lead was still never threatened due to Jaroslav Zeleny stopping Nikola Krstovic’s late effort, as they went an eighth consecutive match unbeaten to give their chances of reaching a first WC finals since 2006 a boost, with their biggest test on paper coming next as they travel to Croatia.

The Czechs also brought Montenegro’s three-game winning streak to an end and dented the Hrabri Sokoli’s hopes of reaching the finals for the first time as an independent nation.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jaroslav Zeleny (Czech Republic)

