Man City talent joins Hull City in promotion push

Manchester City youth product Finley Burns has joined Championship side Hull City.

The defender has signed for the Tigers on a season long loan deal for regular game time.

Hull, who were seventh in the Championship last term, are hoping to push for promotion.

Burns was on loan at Stevenage in 2023/24, featuring 43 times in all competitions.

He has been at City since he was 13, signing form Southend United and signing a pro deal in 2020.