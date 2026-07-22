James Rodríguez leaves Minnesota United after just six months: Thank you for everything!

Minnesota United have announced that James Rodriguez has departed the club after a limited amount of games.

The former Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Everton player is now a free agent once again after the Western Conference side decided against extending his stay in the United States after the World Cup.

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Rodriguez was named in Colombia's World Cup squad following a season disrupted by illness and featured in every game until his country lost to Switzerland on penalties in the Round of 16.

During his time with Minnesota United, James, 35, played six matches, in which he failed to score a single goal but recorded two assists.

The departure was made official on social media through a brief message: “Thank you for everything, James” which some fans took as cold after a 6-month spell which saw him make six MLS matches as his time was hampered by injuries.

At 35 years old he will now start again but as the summer transfer window remains open he will have a number of routes to take as he enters the twilight of his career.

However, after moving through leagues in England, Qatar, Greece, Brazil, Mexico, and the United States, Rodriguez has a reputation of not staying at a club for very long which does not bode well for the midfielder as clubs may stay clear of him.

The Colombian has worn the shirts of FC Porto, Monaco, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Everton, Olympiakos, São Paulo, Rayo Vallecano, Club León and lastly Minnesota United in what has been a rollercoaster of a career.