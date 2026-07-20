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Matthäus: Bayern Munich will not sell Olise for any amount

France international Michael Olise.
France international Michael Olise.IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Bayern Munich have reiterated their stance over potentially selling star man Michael Olise this summer.

The 24-year-old has developed into a world class star since joining Bayern back in July 2024 and he ended the 2025/26 season with 25 goals and 28 assists across 57 club games.

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However, exit rumours continued to circulate during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Real Madrid keeping a close eye on the situation after Olise reportedly demanded a meeting with Bayern Munich’s higher-ups after the tournament to discuss his future.

The Bundesliga champions have consistently stated their position of not looking to sell Olise, with the club actively working to secure his long-term future in Germany, and they are willing to increase his base salary from €8M per year to €14M at the Allianz Arena.

As part of a consistent line of communication from Munich, former Bayern star Lothar Matthäus has revealed he does not see a sale coming up on the horizon this summer.

"Personally, I can understand someone wanting to play for Real Madrid. But Bayern won't even consider negotiating. The headlines will only make them laugh.

"I haven't heard anything sources in Spain or France. But I know what Bayern think about Olise. Bayern Munich isn't considering selling Olise. They're actually looking to renew his contract and increase his salary."

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Michael OliseLothar MatthausBayern MunichReal MadridBundesligaFootball transfers

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