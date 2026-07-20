Former Barcelona and Bayern Munich defender Mark van Bommel is reportedly among the top candidates to replace Rudi Garcia as Belgium manager.

Garcia, 62, became Belgium manager back in January 2025, winning 12, drawing six, and losing just two of his 20 games in charge.

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The Frenchman has now stepped down from his position following the World Cup, with Belgium exiting in the quarter finals to eventual champions Spain.

According to Fabrizio Romano, former Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Netherlands defender Van Bommel is among the favourites to take the job.

The 49-year-old has been out of work since leaving Belgian club Royal Antwerp in June 2024, having spent just over two years there.