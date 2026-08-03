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Donald Trump will do ‘everything possible’ to save FIFA president Gianni Infantino

Donald Trump will do ‘everything possible’ to save FIFA president Gianni Infantino
Donald Trump will do ‘everything possible’ to save FIFA president Gianni InfantinoREUTERS

Donald Trump is reportedly willing to do ‘everything possible’ to keep FIFA president Gianni Infantino in his post.

Faith in Infantino as at an all-time low following his plan to sell of 21% of the World Cup to American private equity, linked to President Trump.

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Infantino has since cancelled the proposal, but only after UEFA stated they would boycott all FIFA tournaments and CONCACAF rejected it.

It’s since been reported that the beleaguered FIFA president has gone hat in hand to Trump in order to save his job.

According to The Telegraph, Trump is now willing to do ‘everything possible’ to keep Infantino in the position.

The source said: "Gianni helped us a great deal in delivering the best World Cup ever. The president is very impressed with him, and I am confident he will do everything in his power to help him."

He added: "I don't think the president will change his stance towards him, as he is a very loyal person. Gianni contributed to the United States securing the hosting of the World Cup, and we appreciate that greatly."

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