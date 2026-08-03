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Algeria and head coach Vladimir Petkovic part ways after World Cup disappointment

Vladimir Petkovic on the touchline
Vladimir Petkovic on the touchlineReuters / Agustin Marcarian

Algeria parted ways with coach ⁠Vladimir Petkovic on Monday, despite the Bosnian signing ‌a contract extension before the World ‌Cup where the team ‌reached the last 32.

The ‌62-year-old took the helm in ‌February 2024 and renewed his contract until 2028 before ‌the World Cup got ⁠underway.

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"The ‌Algerian Football Federation announce that their ​contractual relationship with the national team head ​coach, Mr. Vladimir Petkovic, and his coaching staff has officially ⁠come ​to an end today, on a mutual agreement between the two parties," the local ‌soccer governing body said in a statement.

Algeria made it to the round of 32 at the 48-team World Cup in North America as one of the best eight third-placed teams, ‌losing 2-0 to Switzerland.

They begin ​qualification for the 2027 ‌Africa Cup of Nations in September, where they have been drawn in Group I alongside Zambia, Togo ⁠and ⁠Burundi.

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