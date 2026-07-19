EXCLUSIVE: Former Spain international Nolito reveals how to stop Lionel Messi

Ahead of the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, Flashscore spoke to former Man City winger and La Roja international Nolito about his thoughts on the sides and their clash.

Which Spain player has surprised you the most from the national team in this World Cup?

Advertisement Advertisement

"None. Honestly none. Because I know them all, I watch them regularly, I watch a lot of football, and none have surprised me.

"There are many players at an incredible level, others at a lower level, but that's normal too; they're human, the season is long, and we're at the end of it. But I really enjoy watching them play.

"Rodri is at an amazing level, and so is Pau Cubarsi. Those two guys have me in awe, and I love watching them play.

So, you weren't surprised by Pedro Porro's breakout at right back or the World Cup that Marc Cucurella is having at left back?

"Not at all. Cucurella and Pedro Porro have had fantastic years at their clubs. I watch them play, and both Pedro Porro and Cucurella are at an incredible level; it's wonderful. The other day, they shut down the French, and both (Ousmane) Dembele and the other one (Michael Olise) are top players.

"They're fantastic. We need to support our own more. They're really good."

You mentioned Rodri earlier, and the truth is that Spain's midfield could be key in the final against Argentina, full of world-class quality. Do you think there's any midfield like Spain's at the World Cup?

"For now, I don't think so. There are many great midfields, but I stick with Spain's. I'm very Spanish, and I stick with Spain's.

"Pedri, Rodri, Fabian (Ruiz), my goodness, Dani Olmo - we have really good players. We need to have more faith in them, really. If I have to pick a midfield, I pick Spain's."

You played as a winger, a position that maybe hasn't been at its best for Spain in this World Cup. Lamine Yamal arrived with an injury, Nico Williams hasn't been able to show his full potential due to an injury, Yeremy Pino had a collarbone problem, and Victor Munoz has had physical problems. Alex Baena is doing very well, but isn't it a shame we haven't had our wingers at their best?

"Well, you never know, because those who are playing are also at a very good level. Lamine is coming back from an injury, poor guy, but maybe in the final he plays, scores three goals, and wins the final for you, because the wingers we have are very good.

"The thing is, of course, they're not always going to play well, provide assists. The other teams play too; they watch you, they know how you play, and they study you tactically.

"But I'm very happy with the team we have. I'm enjoying watching Spain, and hopefully we can put the cherry on top and celebrate the victory and become world champions."

What worries you most about Argentina?

"Well, there are a lot of things about Argentina that worry me, especially Leo Messi, who I think, with all due respect, is the key player.

"But they have a lot of great players; they can score at any moment. They're dangerous, tactically strong, and very good as well.

"They're in the final for a reason, right? I don't think it's a coincidence."

How do you stop Messi?

"With all due respect, how do you stop him? By shooting him twice. By hitting him with two of those tranquilliser darts that last three hours. One in the left leg and one in the right. Two little tranquilliser darts, that's the only way. Messi is very hard to stop. It's almost impossible, because he has so many qualities...

"Honestly, watching Messi play is a joy for all spectators, and we should enjoy it while we can. Hopefully, he keeps playing for a long time."

Messi has been unstoppable for Argentina Flashscore

Argentina have been known in this World Cup for their comebacks and late goals. Are you worried about that final push Argentina have? Spain hasn't suffered those late scares against other teams because they've played very well, but Argentina have that special factor.

"What worries me is what a great team Argentina is. And that they keep fighting until the last minute, to win and to play their game. And if, by chance, we're ahead on the scoreboard, you can see they don't get nervous or lose their composure."

There's a lot of talk about Argentina's intensity. Some players have mentioned the referee's role in controlling that intense style. How do you see that aspect of the world champions?

"I'm seeing Argentina's intensity as it is, given the squad and players they have. I think they're very intense; they're warriors, in the sense that they don't let you play easily.

"And then, technically, they have a lot of very good, high-quality players, both on the field and on the bench. That's why they're in the final, as I said."

They played very well against England, have shown they know how to handle the big moments, and beyond Messi, also have a lot of quality in defence and midfield. Is this the most complete opponent we could face?

"For me, they're the most complete opponent. You explained it perfectly. And that's why, as I said before, they're in the final. So we have to be careful with each and every one of them."

Finally, do you see Rodri lifting the trophy? Do you see Spain becoming world champions this Sunday?

"I'd love to see Rodri and all the squad members lifting the World Cup, that little golden ball. It would be a joy for Spain and for many people."