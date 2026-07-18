Thomason sees progress after Wrexham beat Manchester United

George Thomason believes Wrexham's 1-0 victory over Manchester United in Helsinki highlighted the team's growing progress during pre-season.

The wing-back, enjoying his first full summer with the Red Dragons after joining last year, featured in the opening 45 minutes as Sam Smith's first-half goal secured the win.

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Thomason said the performance showed clear improvement in the squad's match sharpness compared to last week's goalless draw against Wisla Krakow, reflecting the benefits of their pre-season preparations.

“I definitely felt fitter and sharper. In that first game, you’re always trying to get a bit of rhythm back in your legs and you come off the back of a tough week in your first week and it’s about getting used to things after 8-9 weeks since last playing a competitive game,” he told club media.

“I felt much better. You could see today. Everyone looked a bit more at the races. Without the ball we were really well organised and a lot cleaner in possession.

“Pre-season ultimately is about building up match fitness and getting sharp, but it’s always great to have a benchmark against some of the best players in the country. I thought I did well personally, and we did collectively, and we had a really productive 45 minutes.”