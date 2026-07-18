Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Thomason sees progress after Wrexham beat Manchester United

Thomason sees progress after Wrexham beat Manchester United
Thomason sees progress after Wrexham beat Manchester UnitedUlander/Lehtikuva / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

George Thomason believes Wrexham's 1-0 victory over Manchester United in Helsinki highlighted the team's growing progress during pre-season.

The wing-back, enjoying his first full summer with the Red Dragons after joining last year, featured in the opening 45 minutes as Sam Smith's first-half goal secured the win. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Thomason said the performance showed clear improvement in the squad's match sharpness compared to last week's goalless draw against Wisla Krakow, reflecting the benefits of their pre-season preparations.

“I definitely felt fitter and sharper. In that first game, you’re always trying to get a bit of rhythm back in your legs and you come off the back of a tough week in your first week and it’s about getting used to things after 8-9 weeks since last playing a competitive game,” he told club media.

“I felt much better. You could see today. Everyone looked a bit more at the races. Without the ball we were really well organised and a lot cleaner in possession.

“Pre-season ultimately is about building up match fitness and getting sharp, but it’s always great to have a benchmark against some of the best players in the country. I thought I did well personally, and we did collectively, and we had a really productive 45 minutes.” 

Mentions
George ThomasonManchester UnitedWrexhamPremier League

Related Articles

Smith scores winner as Wrexham down Manchester United

Pallister says Man Utd should aim to sign former Liverpool star to replace Luke Shaw

Sander Berge to Man Utd? Carrick plans midfield signing alongside Santos and Tielemans