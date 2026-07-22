Donald Trump reportedly wants Gianni Infantino as the next UN Secretary-General

US President Donald Trump has reportedly suggested FIFA President should become UN Secretary-General.

Trump and Infantino were booed as they took to the field for the presentation ceremony at the World Cup final as fans made their voices heard over the weekend.

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The US President, who has been at the centre of numerous controversies this summer, called the World Cup "the most successful sporting event maybe in the history of the world" as he and Infantino faced constant criticism.

As per The Telegraph and The Sun, Trump believes Infantino “is respected by everyone around the world, and recognizes he has a special ability to bring people together” and the Swiss football administrator should become the UN Secretary-General.

The current Secretary-General, António Guterres, will complete his second term at the end of 2026 and his potential successors include Michelle Jeria, the former President of Chile, Rafael Grossi, Director General of the IAEA, Rebeca Mayufis, the Secretary-General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development, and Macky Sall, ex-President of Senegal as per reports.

The Sun state Infantino would take a major pay cut if he took the role with his wages dropping from $6m (£4.48m) salary to $418,000 (£312,000) in what seems like an unlikely move.

Trump has a close relationship with Infantino, and his biggest controversy during the tournament came when he called the FIFA President to review USA star Folarin Balogun’s controversial red-card suspension before their last-16 match, which was infamously overturned.