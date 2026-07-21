Anthony Taylor, one of the most recognizable and established referees in English and international football, has announced his retirement.

The 47-year-old has decided to hang up his whistle after a career spanning over two decades and 831 matches.

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Taylor’s final match was the World Cup last-16 fixture between Spain and Portugal at this summer’s tournament, in which Mikel Merino scored a late winner.

He officiated in the Premier League for 16 seasons, taking charge of 432 top-flight games, and took charge of the 2024 Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.

“Officiating at the elite level has been an immense privilege, but the pressure is intense and the scrutiny is constant,” Taylor said in a statement.

“The time is now right to step aside and look forward to transitioning to the next chapter of my career.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to my two assistants Gary and Adam, my refereeing colleagues and everyone connected with the game for all their support over the years.

“Most importantly, I want to thank my family and friends for their unwavering support throughout the immense sacrifices this career has demanded.”