Argentina left in tough position with Messi and Scaloni's futures remaining uncertain

Grit and passion were not enough for Argentina as they failed to overcome the obstacle of a dominant Spain side in the World Cup final. Now, questions arise about how those who remain will react and form a new group, with the futures of Lionel Messi and manager Lionel Scaloni up in the air.

Tears and a sense of an unfinished symphony after a World Cup filled with tension and passion for Argentina. The two Lionels, Scaloni and Messi, were left emotional after the 1-0 defeat to Spain.

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A match in which the South Americans gave up on playing their own game and focused almost entirely on disrupting their opponents. In the end, they paid a heavy price.

Expectations were sky-high, maybe too high. And in fact, after a World Cup in which they struggled against Cape Verde, Egypt and Switzerland, the Argentinians managed to deliver a truly clear performance only in the comeback against England, when they were with their backs against the wall.

Few ideas in terms of play and only grit as a guiding principle, in addition to the obvious decision to rely solely on the shoulders of Messi, who, tactically, forced them to run twice as much for him.

Messi leaves the Cup behind REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

After Messi

The main question circulating in the offices of Ezeiza, the headquarters of the Argentine Football Association, is what will happen after Messi's possible retirement. For the past 20 years, the former Barcelona player has not only been a fixture in the squad list but also the player around whom the tactical - and even human - project was built.

Because alongside his excellence on the pitch, there was also an emotional fragility, which was managed with the help of teammates and coaches.

It's no coincidence that the turning point came with Scaloni's arrival on the bench, who treated him from the start like an older brother. A teammate in the national team that played the 2006 World Cup, the former Lazio and Atalanta player became a guiding light almost by chance, but he was unable to find significant tactical alternatives after the departure of Angel Di Maria, Messi's true partner in crime.

Match result Flashscore

Now, it will be necessary to figure out how to set up the new Argentina, which may need some time to find its balance and become truly effective, as well as at least somewhat enjoyable to watch.

As of today, there is no other Messi, and the only player who could tactically replace him is a Nico Paz who, at 22, still has to taste the Champions League and wear the shirt of a top-level club.

New motivation

The only certainty in the mind of Claudio Tapia, currently responsible for all the decisions revolving around Argentine football, is that new motivation must be found. The Albiceleste has reached the end of an extraordinary journey that included two Copa Americas and a World Cup in five calendar years, and the image of Messi growing frustrated with his beloved national team became clear.

A frustration that was evident when the Argentine captain called for Marc Cucurella's sending off in the final, raising his arm like a child who has been wronged at school. Not a very dignified ending for a champion who, for 20 years, has made headlines for records and brilliance. Above all, now that Scaloni has hinted he might leave, a new man will have to be found for the bench.

The moment Messi asks for a red card for Cucurella REUTERS/Mike Segar

Many are clamouring for the arrival of Diego Simeone, a high-profile coach who might be ready to take charge of his country. For now, however, there remains the awareness that Scaloni's Argentina has been the strongest ever, in terms of results achieved.

They will go down in history, despite a last World Cup in which their behaviour did not seem worthy of reigning champions. Who, thanks to the infallible karma, were narrowly defeated, and never really offered anything new.