Neymar agrees new Santos deal

Neymar has agreed a new deal with Brazilian side Santos with reports suggesting that he will put pen to paper in the coming weeks.

The 33-year-old re-joined his boyhood club back in January in a bid to rediscover some fitness and form following his ill-fated spell with Al-Hilal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Neymar had been linked with a potential return to Europe, most notably Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce, but he looks set to remain in Brazil, for now at least.

Brazilian outlet UOL now reports that Santos have reached an agreement with Neymar on a contract extension, with club president Marcelo Teixeira scheduled to meet the player's father on Tuesday to finalize the terms.

His current deal is set to expire on June 30th with the new one said to include performance-based incentives, with payments tied to games played and goals scored.