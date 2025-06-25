Neymar on his new contract: Santos is my home, my roots, my history and my life...

Neymar on his new Santos deal: Santos is my home, my roots, my history and my life

Brazil star Neymar has spoken out after signing a new contract with boyhood side Santos.

The 33-year-old returned to the Brazilian club on a six-month deal in January after the termination of his contract with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal and has found his spark again in recent months. He scored three goals in 14 appearances during the second half of the 2024-25 campaign in what are impressive statistics for a player who is still recovering from injury.

Neymar spoke in a club statement about his new deal which he says was inevitable due to his love for the club.

“I made a decision and I listened to my heart.

“Santos is not just my team, it is my home, my roots, my history and my life.

“Here I was a boy who became a man, and I am truly loved. Here I can be myself, truly happy. And it is here that I want to fulfil the dreams that are missing in my career.

“And nothing will stop me. I go, I come back and I stay. Where it all began and where it will never end.”

He has scored 79 goals in 128 Brazil appearances but has not represented his country since sustaining a knee injury since October 2023. However, with the World Cup approaching next year and new manager Carlo Ancelotti in charge, Neymar could represent his country once more before he retires if he is able to show sparks of his old self next season.