Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Liverpool chase £80m Premier League teen star as 'Van Dijk' successor

PSG join Arsenal and Bayern in race for Benfica star Prestianni

Pochettino handed double injury boost ahead of Liverpool clash as he takes over Man Utd

Man United and Man City eye wantaway Chelsea star

Most read on Flashscore News

Flashscore sources: Man Utd clear-out plans will stand regardless of next manager

Stockholm turns into nightmare for Rune again as Dane withdraws from quarter-final

Pegula beats Noskova in epic to progress at WTA Finals, Gauff eliminated

'I couldn't move at all': Sinner reveals severity of recent knee injury

Injured Italy star Frattesi misses key Nations League clash against Belgium

Frattesi celebrates scoring for Italy
Frattesi celebrates scoring for ItalyREUTERS / Claudia Greco

Davide Frattesi will miss Italy's final Nations League group match against Belgium after an injury forced the midfielder to leave the Azzurri camp on Friday.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said that Frattesi, a goalscorer in Italy's 3-1 win over France on Thursday, has an unspecified "muscular issue" and will return to his club Lazio.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Italy missed the last three World Cups but lead the four-team Group A1, ahead of France thanks to their superior head-to-head record with Les Bleus who also have 10 points from five matches.

A draw against Belgium in Brussels on Sunday would be enough to send Italy to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
UEFA Nations LeagueDavide FrattesiItalyBelgiumLazio

Related Articles

Football Weekender #6: Spain host England in Nations League finale

UEFA Nations League 2026/27: A complete guide to League A

Lukaku ruled out for Belgium with hip injury as Doku returns