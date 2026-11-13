Injured Italy star Frattesi misses key Nations League clash against Belgium

Davide Frattesi will miss Italy's final Nations League group match against Belgium after an injury forced the midfielder to leave the Azzurri camp on Friday.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said that Frattesi, a goalscorer in Italy's 3-1 win over France on Thursday, has an unspecified "muscular issue" and will return to his club Lazio.

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Italy missed the last three World Cups but lead the four-team Group A1, ahead of France thanks to their superior head-to-head record with Les Bleus who also have 10 points from five matches.

A draw against Belgium in Brussels on Sunday would be enough to send Italy to the quarter-finals of the competition.