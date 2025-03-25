Barcelona ace Robert Lewandowski provides injury update after Poland scare

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski has played down rumours that he picked up an injury while on international duty with Poland.

The 36-year-old was hooked off in the 86th minute of Poland’s 1-0 World Cup qualifier win over Lithuania and played just 24 minutes in the subsequent 2-0 win over Malta.

Speaking to the press after the game, the veteran striker played down any rumours of a potential injury.

Lewandowski said: "I feel much better than before the training camp, because I had some discomfort in the last three games, for example, I couldn't kick with my right leg even once, during the warm-ups.

“Now, everything is back to normal, so it's a plus that I’m back to the fitness I had two or three weeks ago.

"I prepared for the end of the season to maintain that freshness. I knew this season would be different than usual, because in January there was the Champions League.

“I'm not going to lie. Somewhere in the back of my mind I thought about giving everything during these last two, two and a half months and maintaining this freshness and dynamic."

The striker has been a key player in Hansi Flick’s free-scoring Barcelona side, scoring an impressive 35 goals and providing three assists in his 40 games across all competitions.