Tribal Football
Most Read
Cristiano Ronaldo presented with Guinness World Record plaque
Sporting CP and Gyokeres reach agreement over summer exit fee
Zimbabwe coach Nees takes a dig at the Super Eagles
Southampton accept Ramsdale departure

Barcelona ace Robert Lewandowski provides injury update after Poland scare

Alex Roberts
Barcelona ace Robert Lewandowski provides injury update after Poland scare
Barcelona ace Robert Lewandowski provides injury update after Poland scareLa Liga
Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski has played down rumours that he picked up an injury while on international duty with Poland.

The 36-year-old was hooked off in the 86th minute of Poland’s 1-0 World Cup qualifier win over Lithuania and played just 24 minutes in the subsequent 2-0 win over Malta.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Speaking to the press after the game, the veteran striker played down any rumours of a potential injury.

Lewandowski said: "I feel much better than before the training camp, because I had some discomfort in the last three games, for example, I couldn't kick with my right leg even once, during the warm-ups. 

“Now, everything is back to normal, so it's a plus that I’m back to the fitness I had two or three weeks ago.

"I prepared for the end of the season to maintain that freshness. I knew this season would be different than usual, because in January there was the Champions League. 

“I'm not going to lie. Somewhere in the back of my mind I thought about giving everything during these last two, two and a half months and maintaining this freshness and dynamic."

The striker has been a key player in Hansi Flick’s free-scoring Barcelona side, scoring an impressive 35 goals and providing three assists in his 40 games across all competitions.

Mentions
Lewandowski RobertBarcelonaWorld ChampionshipLaLiga
Related Articles
Frenkie de Jong's new Barcelona release clause revealed
Barcelona left to sweat over Robert Lewandowski fitness after Poland substitution
How Benfica could still stun Barcelona by manipulating Flick's high line this week