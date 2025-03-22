Barcelona left to sweat over Robert Lewandowski fitness after Poland substitution

Robert Lewandowski has set the alarm bells ringing at Barcelona after asking to be substituted in Poland's 1-0 World Cup qualifier win over Lithuania.

The 36-year-old was hooked off in the 86th minute after appearing to experience some discomfort in his calf.

Poland didn’t have it easy against Lithuania, winning 1-0 thanks to a goal from their talismanic forward just four minutes before his substitution.

Lewandowski has been in fine form for Hansi Flick’s free-scoring Barcelona side, bagging 35 goals and providing three assists in his 40 games across all competitions.

Barcelona currently sit at the summit of the La Liga table with 60 points from their 27 games, with one in hand over second-placed Real Madrid.