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PSG make contact with Man City over Rodri deal amid Real Madrid interest

PSG make contact with Man City over Rodri deal amid Real Madrid interest
PSG make contact with Man City over Rodri deal amid Real Madrid interestREUTERS

PSG have reportedly made contact with Man City over a potential deal for Rodri and are ready to rival Real Madrid for the World Cup winner's signature.

It’s been widely reported that Real Madrid have made a U-turn and are looking to sign Rodri, who has one year left on his Man City contract.

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According to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, the deal may not be as straight forward as Jose Mournino and co thought.

PSG have entered the race and have reached out to Man City in order to ascertain the conditions of a potential deal.

The French giants hadn’t planned to add a new midfielder this summer, but a player of Rodri’s quality being available represents a huge market opportunity.

Barcelona are also interested in the 2026 World Cup winner. Despite the new interest, Real Madrid are still the frontrunners.

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RodriManchester CityReal MadridPSGPremier LeagueLaLigaLigue 1Football transfers