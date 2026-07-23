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Rodri set for back surgery this week as Real Madrid reportedly deny any transfer interest

Rodri set for back surgery this week as Real Madrid reportedly deny any transfer interest
Rodri set for back surgery this week as Real Madrid reportedly deny any transfer interestREUTERS

Manchester City midfielder Rodri is set for surgery this week as his Real Madrid dreams are dashed.

Rodri became only the seventh player to win a World Cup, Ballon d’Or, UEFA Champions League and his continent’s major international competition this month as he was crowned a world champions with Spain. 

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At 30 years old, reports have stated that Rodri wants a return to Spain but specifically Real Madrid who have been linked with the midfielder for some time as they rebuild under manager Jose Mourinho. 

The Athletic report he will go under the knife this summer, with his return timeline as yet unknown in what is a blow for the City star whose also been hit with a transfer blow this week. 

Spanish outlet AS state Senior figures at Los Blancos are furious over reports suggesting personal terms have been settled with the Spain international.  

This is whilst Valdebebas insist that transfer rumours completely unfounded and far removed from reality as a Rodri’s dream move to Madrid looks more and more uncertain. 

Madrid may be cautious as Rodri only started 17 Premier League matches due to several injuries which included his anterior cruciate ligament, hamstring and groin which could easily return in the next season as he grows older. 

City are prepared to listen to offers around £50M for Rodri, a price which comes after they spent £116M on Elliot Anderson

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Champions LeagueRodriElliot AndersonReal MadridManchester CityPremier LeagueFootball transfersLaLiga

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