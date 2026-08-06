Given backs "workaholic" Howe to take over as England boss as stunning Tuchel replacement

Newcastle legend Shay Given believes Eddie Howe could replace Thomas Tuchel as England boss in the future.

Matthias Jaissle is the new Newcastle head coach after Eddie Howe left his role following nearly five years in charge.

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Howe departed following the sales of Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes this summer, leaving the club with the bare bones just 3 weeks before the season kicks off.

When the time came to replace Gareth Southgate, Howe was top of the list alongside current England boss Thomas Tuchel who led the Three Lions to a World Cup Semi Final in his first tournament in charge.

Now, despite Tuchel signing a new two year deal with the FA back in February, Given has backed Howe to take the role in the near future as he believes he is the perfect candidate.

"Eddie Howe as the next England manager? I think he ticks all the boxes, doesn’t he. He’ll be strongly linked with it," Given told BOYLE Sports, who offer the latest football odds.

"Obviously, Thomas Tuchel has signed a new contract before the World Cup and I wouldn’t have thought his position was in doubt, although England fans might have had other ideas the morning after the Argentina game.

"Speaking to people up there, he’s a workaholic. He was in at six o’clock every morning, leaving at eight or nine at night, seven days a week. He was all in.

“I’m sure he’s missed out on a lot of quality time with this family and fans don’t see that side of the game. Everyone just thinks he’s another well-paid Premier League manager and he’s got the best of everything but it all comes at a cost."

Tuchel will take charge for Euro 2028 but if the tournament is a failure, Howe could step in as a replacement that would not surprise many supporters.