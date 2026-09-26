Argentina star Icardi handed bizarre 73-year driving ban

Argentina striker Mauro Icardi has been handed a bizarre 73-year driving ban, meaning he could be unable to drive until 2099.

According to the Daily Mail, the extraordinary punishment followed a video posted online by Icardi’s girlfriend, which allegedly showed the former Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain striker driving with an expired licence.

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The social media post reportedly caught the attention of local transit authorities, who reviewed the footage and identified several alleged violations. Officials subsequently imposed the lengthy driving ban, sparking widespread attention.

However, Icardi has strongly disputed the reports surrounding the punishment. The striker criticised authorities and accused them of exaggerating the situation and spreading inaccurate information about the severity of the sanction.

The unusual case has since generated significant interest, highlighting how social media posts can sometimes attract unexpected attention from authorities and lead to serious consequences.