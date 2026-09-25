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Lionel Scaloni reveals Romero replaces Messi as Argentina captain: Cuti is the right one!

Lionel Scaloni reveals Romero replaces Messi as Argentina captain: Cuti is the right one!
Lionel Scaloni reveals Romero replaces Messi as Argentina captain: Cuti is the right one!REUTERS

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has revealed Cristian Romero has replaced Lionel Messi as the nation's captain.

Messi announced his decision to retire from international football on the 31st August 2026, following Argentina's 1–0 defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final.

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The legendary forward leaves as Argentina's most-capped and highest-scoring player, helping the side to the World Cup, Copa América x2 and the Finalissima.

As Messi steps aside in what is the end of an era, Scaloni announced this week that Romero will step up as the leader of the side.

"The captain is going to be Cuti. He was already the third captain after Leo and Ota (Nicolas Otamendi). There is Emiliano (Martinez), who can also wear the armband. Rodrigo (De Paul), who will not be in these two games, can also wear it.

"Lautaro (Martinez) can wear it. Cuti is the right one," the manager explained as cited by TyC Sports.

Romero, who made the switch from Tottenham to Atletico Madrid this summer, has already stepped up on three separate occasions when the senior leaders were unavailable and will understand the huge responsibility in leading one of the world's most successful nations.

Argentina next face Bolivia in a friendly next face before facing Burkina Faso and Benin on the 6th October in what will reportedly be Messi's farewell appearance for the side.

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Lionel MessiCristian Gabriel RomeroLionel ScaloniArgentinaSpainBurkina FasoWorld ChampionshipLaLiga

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