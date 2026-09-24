Anthony Gordon says "It's not in the English DNA" to play like Spain ahead of huge clash

Anthony Gordon has backed England's playing style as the Three Lions clash with Spain on Saturday night.

Tino Livramento, Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer, Marcus Rashford and Declan Rice have all pulled out of Thomas Tuchel's squad ahead of the Spain game, with James Garner and Morgan Gibbs-White replacing them so far.

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The Three Lions finished third in this summer's World Cup finals in what was a moment to be proud of as they grabbed their best finish since they won the World Cup in 1966.

Now, Tuchel’s side face champions Spain who they last faced in the Euro 2024 final, losing 2-1 thanks to a Mikel Oyarzabal winner.

Ahead of the game, Gordon spoke to the media and revealed England cannot copy Spain’s intricate possession-based game as it is simply not their style.

"We can't keep looking at other countries and trying to be like them, because we're not them - we're English and we have our own strengths which they don't have, so maybe we start playing the way we're good at."

"It's not in the English DNA," Gordon continued later at St George's Park.

"I'm not sure it's something that can be taught because now I think, playing in Spain, I can speak with an educated view on the way they keep the ball is different.

"I even look at some of the decisions they take on the ball sometimes and think I'm not sure how you've seen that.

"It's the way they're built. I don't know whether it is something that maybe we can't ever put a name to, but they're definitely built different."

Gordon previously said his new Barça teammates had told him England would have given Spain a tougher game than Argentina in the final and this Saturday’s clash will be an interesting watch despite so many missing stars.