Man United draw up three-man defender shortlist as Yoro's future hangs in the balance

Man United have reportedly drawn up a three-man defender shortlist with patience in Leny Yoro starting to wear thin.

United seemed to have pulled off a major coup when they signed Yoro from Lille for a reported £52 million in the summer of 2024, beating Real Madrid to his signature.

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Yoro is yet to nail down a regular sport at Old Trafford, however, with his only starts so far this season coming in the Champions League win over Sabah and the EFL Cup defeat to Brighton.

According to TeamTalk, Man United would be willing to part ways with the Frenchman if he doesn’t start to make more of an impression.

Michael Carrick’s side have now drawn up a three-man centre back shortlist, with Lecce's Tiago Gabriel, Stuttgart's Finn Jeltsch and Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite all considered potential replacements.

It’s understood that Yoro remains determined to fight for his spot.