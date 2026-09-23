Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Why Arsenal won't stop Viktor Gyokeres if he decides to leave the side

Man United and Liverpool clash over Premier League left-back target

Criminal investigation begins into Xhaka as he could face 5 years imprisonment

Real Madrid stars thought Vinicius Junior's Arsenal transfer was a 'done deal'

Most read on Flashscore News

Why Amorim has been proven right after Garnacho's failed start at Aston Villa

Luke Littler confirms Netherlands boycott, cancels Dutch Darts Championship entry

Mbappe says being coached by Zidane like 'something out of the movies'

UEFA Nations League 2026/27: A complete guide to League A

Man United draw up three-man defender shortlist as Yoro's future hangs in the balance

Man United draw up three-man defender shortlist as Yoro's future hangs in the balance
Man United draw up three-man defender shortlist as Yoro's future hangs in the balanceBradley Collyer, PA Images / Alamy / Profimedia

Man United have reportedly drawn up a three-man defender shortlist with patience in Leny Yoro starting to wear thin.

United seemed to have pulled off a major coup when they signed Yoro from Lille for a reported £52 million in the summer of 2024, beating Real Madrid to his signature.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Yoro is yet to nail down a regular sport at Old Trafford, however, with his only starts so far this season coming in the Champions League win over Sabah and the EFL Cup defeat to Brighton.

According to TeamTalk, Man United would be willing to part ways with the Frenchman if he doesn’t start to make more of an impression.

Michael Carrick’s side have now drawn up a three-man centre back shortlist, with Lecce's Tiago Gabriel, Stuttgart's Finn Jeltsch and Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite all considered potential replacements.

It’s understood that Yoro remains determined to fight for his spot.

Mentions
Leny YoroManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFootball transfers

Related Articles

Sources: Man United to consider new striker signing if struggles continue

Man United keeping tabs on River Plate goalkeeper Santiago Beltran

Man United and Liverpool clash over Premier League left-back target