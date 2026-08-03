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Sweden join other European nations in withdrawing support for Infantino re-election

Gianni Infantino (right) with SvFF president Simon Astrom at the 2026 World Cup
Gianni Infantino (right) with SvFF president Simon Astrom at the 2026 World CupLarsson Rosvall/TT / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

The Swedish Football Association (SvFF), along with those of Wales and Serbia, withdrew their support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino's re-election bid on ⁠Monday 3rd August, with England's Football Association expected to do the same.

The backlash against the head of world soccer's ruling body has intensified following his failed plan to sell a stake in the World Cup ‌to private investors.

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FIFA's proposal to unlock up to $4.2 billion from private investors by selling a roughly 20% stake in a new ‌entity overseeing competitions including the World Cup ended in retreat on Friday after fierce resistance from ‌stakeholders.

"At an extraordinary board meeting on Monday, SvFF has ⁠chosen not to support FIFA President Gianni Infantino in ‌the upcoming re-election," the Swedish federation said.

"This is after a long-term assessment of the development within FIFA and the ​organisation's leadership. The decision is based on recurring shortcomings in governance, transparency and management, which means that trust in Gianni Infantino's leadership no longer exists."

Earlier, Wales became the first national ​federation to formally withdraw its support for Infantino.

"The Football Association of Wales hereby confirms its withdrawal of support for the candidature of Mr. Gianni Infantino, for re-election as FIFA President for the 2027 to ⁠2031 term," the Welsh FA (FAW) said in ​a statement.

"The recent failures in good governance, processes, leadership, values, stakeholder management, communications and sound judgement have led us to a position where Mr. Infantino has lost the confidence of the FAW to remain at the helm of world football.

"Failing to put the best interests of football first is a failure we cannot accept," the FAW added.

England's ‌FA will also withdraw its support for Infantino, a source familiar with the organisation said, while Serbia followed Wales' lead: "The Football Association of Serbia has withdrawn its support for Gianni Infantino for a new term as President of ‌FIFA," the association said in a statement.

"We remind that we provided Mr. Infantino with our ‌support on May 25 of this year in written form, but after carefully reviewing the events that, in the recent period, have seriously damaged the image and reputation of both FIFA and its President, this is the only logical and rational ‌decision."

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