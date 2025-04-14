Women's FA Cup semi-final: Man Utd defeat disappointing Man City

All derby games are equal, but some derby games are more equal than others.

And so it was at the Joie Stadium where Manchester City clashed with their rivals Manchester Utd in the semi-finals of the Women’s FA Cup.

The last time City met the current FA Cup holders was in the League Cup quarter-final where they won 2-1 and in fact the home team have won four of the last five meetings.

But it will be Manchester Utd who face Chelsea in the final at Wembley after this deserved 2-0 victory over a disappointing City team who were second best for most of the game. The hosts did improve after the break but they ultimately paid the price for a poor first half performance.

An early goal for Utd by Celine Bizet, with the City defence waiting for an offside flag, was superbly taken in the 6th minute. This gave the visitors confidence and in the 22nd minute were rewarded again as sloppy City defending allowed Grace Clinton to head home unchallenged from a corner.

With a two goal lead to defend Utd easily coped with the insipid City response and had it not been for keeper Khiara Keating the visitors could have sealed the game by the break.

City interim boss Nick Cushing was in charge when they last won the FA Cup but this omen was blown away by a Utd team who looked dangerous on the break and should have added to their tally in the second half. They were also adept at slowing the game down to frustrate their opponents.

City are suffering from an injury crisis which has deprived them of their leading scorer Khadija Shaw but this cannot excuse then being second best in most challenges or from showing a more aggressive attitude for such an important game.

Utd defended well, restricting City to one clear cut opportunity when Yui Hasegawa’s second half free kick hit the woodwork before being scrambled clear.

Utd boss Marc Skinner is the longest-serving current manager in the Women’s Super League, having taken charge in 2021 and has recently signed a new deal. Yet not all all fans are convinced despite the team sitting third in the Women's Super League with the best defensive record in the division and a good chance of Champions League football next season. Perhaps results like this will win more of the fans over.

For City it looks like a season to forget. Dumped out of the Champions League to Chelsea who also beat them in the League Cup, now elimination from the FA Cup by their bitter rivals and a WSL finish which could see them finish outside a Champions League place.

And just to add to City’s woes Australian international Mary Fowler had to go off injured in the first half.

A day to forget for the home side but not the visitors who celebrated at the final whistle in front of their travelling supporters at a sell out Joie Stadium.