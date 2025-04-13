PSG wonderkid Doue responds to Mbappe comparisons

Tribal Football
Paris Saint-Germain sensation Desire Doue has responded to comparisons with France and Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe.

The youngster, who joined the Paris-based outfit from Rennes, is enjoying a dream debut campaign with the French champions.

Doue has made 43 appearances across all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing as many assists.

The 19-year-old has now responded to the comparisons with the Madrid superstar. Doue told Telefoot: "I’ve been told about the comparisons, but I’m Desire Doue, Kylian is Kylian. He’s a sensational player and has already done a lot in football. I’m trying to create my own path."

