Mbappe apologises after red card in Alaves win

Kylian Mbappe issued an apology to his Real Madrid teammates and Antonio Blanco after receiving a red card in their match against Alaves.

The Frenchman lasted just 38 minutes in Los Blancos’ La Liga clash against Alaves on Sunday, receiving a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Antonio Blanco.

Mbappe jumped into a challenge and stamped on Blanco's leg, leaving the midfielder in visible pain.

And he has offered no excuses for his actions and was reportedly "very upset" with his on-field behaviour.

"It was a strong tackle, I spoke with Kylian, he apologized and there is no problem, these are actions that can happen in football," Blanco told the media.

Mbappe is now expected to serve a three-match suspension, but he remains eligible to play against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final on April 26.