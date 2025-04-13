Mbappe apologises after red card in Alaves win

Tribal Football
Shina Oludare
Mbappe apologises after red card
Mbappe apologises after red card Action Plus
Kylian Mbappe issued an apology to his Real Madrid teammates and Antonio Blanco after receiving a red card in their match against Alaves.

The Frenchman lasted just 38 minutes in Los Blancos’ La Liga clash against Alaves on Sunday, receiving a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Antonio Blanco

Mbappe jumped into a challenge and stamped on Blanco's leg, leaving the midfielder in visible pain.

And he has offered no excuses for his actions and was reportedly "very upset" with his on-field behaviour.

"It was a strong tackle, I spoke with Kylian, he apologized and there is no problem, these are actions that can happen in football," Blanco told the media.

Mbappe is now expected to serve a three-match suspension, but he remains eligible to play against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final on April 26.

