Whizkid Dowman makes history with Arsenal in UYL

Teenager Max Dowman has made Arsenal history after becoming the goalscorer in the UEFA Youth League.

The 14-year-old played against Atalanta in the Youth League, a mirror of the two senior teams playing in the Champions League.

While his team lost the game 4-1 in Italy, Dowman made his own little bit of history.

The talent scored at 14 years, 8 months, and 19 days old, which is the youngest ever in the competition.

He has passed the record that had been set by Borussia Dortmund star Youssoufa Moukoko in 2019.