Man City players unsure how Arsenal will setup on Sunday

Manchester City players are unsure what to expect from Arsenal on Sunday.

City host Arsenal in a game that could be decisive in the title race, though there's uncertainty over how the Gunners will setup given their injury concerns.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I cannot tell you, I really don't know how they will play," City defender Josko Gvardiol admitted, referring to Arsenal's defensive approach to last season's 0-0 draw at the Etihad.

"We need to prepare in two or three ways just to be sure."

Fellow City defender Ruben Dias also said:"We'll see what they'll do. Whatever they decide to do we'll be ready. We definitely know that that Arsenal is a contender. As such they deserve our respect."