Tribal Football
Most Read
Sevilla coach Pimienta: Navas has earned the right to decide
Merino closer to Arsenal debut
Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi seeks to revive Liverpool move for January
Newcastle striker Isak suffers toe injury and could miss Fulham clash

Man City players unsure how Arsenal will setup on Sunday

Man City players unsure how Arsenal will setup on Sunday
Man City players unsure how Arsenal will setup on SundayAction Plus
Manchester City players are unsure what to expect from Arsenal on Sunday.

City host Arsenal in a game that could be decisive in the title race, though there's uncertainty over how the Gunners will setup given their injury concerns.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"I cannot tell you, I really don't know how they will play," City defender Josko Gvardiol admitted, referring to Arsenal's defensive approach to last season's 0-0 draw at the Etihad.

"We need to prepare in two or three ways just to be sure."

Fellow City defender Ruben Dias also said:"We'll see what they'll do. Whatever they decide to do we'll be ready. We definitely know that that Arsenal is a contender. As such they deserve our respect."

Mentions
Premier LeagueArsenalManchester City
Related Articles
Man City boss Guardiola fully focused on Inter Milan clash
Arsenal boss Arteta: Calafiori showed why we signed him
Rice: Arteta confident Arsenal can beat Man City