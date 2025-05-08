Villa midfielder Hemmings signs new deal as he looks to break into the first team

Aston Villa midfielder George Hemmings has signed a new long-term contract after an impressive spell with the club's academy.

The 18-year-old arrived in the 2023-24 season having previously been at Nottingham Forest and has enjoyed a breakthrough season which has seen him play in the UEFA Youth League the Vertu Trophy knock-out stages, and the FA Youth Cup, which Villa won for the second time in five seasons.

Hemmings has represented England, facing Poland, Germany, Czech Republic, France and Portugal as he continues to develop as a player. Academy Manager Mark Harrison had a lot of praise for the teenager who will likely feature for Villa next season now he has turned 18.

"We are delighted George has signed a new long-term contract. This is great recognition for his development since he joined us.

"George is an athletic, very technical central midfield player who is very dynamic. He has represented England at youth level this season and has become a regular at 17 in our under-21s team, as well as playing consistently in our UEFA Youth League team and FA Youth Cup-winning team.

"If George continues to work hard and remains focused, we will hopefully see him break into the first team squad in the coming years."