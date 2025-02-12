Stuttgart dump Liverpool out of UYL in penalty shootout

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool were knocked out of the UEFA Youth League after a dramatic penalty shootout loss to VfB Stuttgart in the last-32 round. 

Stuttgart took an early 2-0 lead through Eliot Bujupi and Efe Korkut, but Liverpool fought back with goals from Kieran Morrison and Trent Kone-Doherty. 

Despite chances for both sides, the match ended 2-2, leading to penalties. 

Amara Nallo missed the decisive spot-kick, sending Stuttgart through. 

The game featured early goalkeeping heroics from Kornel Misciur and end-to-end action throughout.

