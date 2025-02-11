Slot on Liverpool squad's mentality for the Merseyside derby: Cool head, but not cool legs

Head coach Arne Slot highlighted the significance of the upcoming Premier League clash against Everton.

He emphasized the need for focus and discipline, knowing Everton will be highly motivated in front of their home crowd.

Slot expressed confidence in his squad’s ability to respond positively after their recent setback in the FA Cup against Plymouth.

He stated on the players staying calm: “Yeah, cool head. But not cool legs. Every time you play against a team that wants to fight with you, and that's almost every time we play against any opponent, but maybe this one even more, you have to be ready for that. You have to run just as much, you have to be just as intense in tackles, not going across the line, but be cool enough to play a good and firm tackle.

“That's where it starts with, and then nine out of 10 times after 20 minutes the game settles down a bit and then you can start to think even more about playing football. Like I said, last season in the first 10 minutes there were 10 free-kicks in favour of Everton, and I think you know what they did with those, they brought them in (the box) every single time and it led in the end I think after about 10 or 15 minutes to their 1-0. So, yeah, cool head, but not cool legs.

On Everton under Moyes, he added: “They were to a certain extent (struggling). I think they picked up some good results as well away at (Manchester) City and I think away at Arsenal as well; some clean sheets, some draws. I think those were very good results from an Everton perspective as well, if you have to play away games like that. I'm aware of the fact that David took over for four games and they've won three. That is definitely a great accomplishment from him. They are definitely maybe now in a better place now than they were a few weeks or months ago. The weather circumstances are a bit better maybe as well!”